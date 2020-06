ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Today is a special election in parts of St. Louis City. It’s the first city election since the coronavirus pandemic began. Voters go to the polls in the 12th ward in southwest St. Louis.

Two political newcomers are running to replace alderman Larry Arnowitz. He resigned in March and is charged with mail fraud.

There’s also a special election in the fourth ward, but there’s only one name on the ballot. Polls opened 6:00 am.