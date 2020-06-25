Special volunteer committee to help decide how Sam Page will use federal aid

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will get advice on how to spend millions of dollars in federal relief from a special volunteer committee.

Page announced the creation of the special volunteer committee whose purpose is to figure out the best way to spend that aid money.

The committee will also review county regulations on businesses recovering from the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

“The team is designed to make sure that the eyes and ears of the small businesses are represented in this recovery,” Page said.

Appointees for the committee will be required to file public statements about their personal financial interests.