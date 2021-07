ST. LOUIS – Richmond Heights Police are warning residents to take their valuables out of the car with them.

They released a video of car break-ins from last week. Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars in several parking lots. The thieves stole at least one gun from one of the cars.

Richmond Heights Police are also searching for a man wanted in one of the break-ins. If you recognize him, call the Richmond Heights Detective Bureau at 314-655-3610.