Spire customers can apply for help with rent and utility bills

ST. LOUIS– Spire Missouri customers can receive assistance with past-due rent and utility bills thanks to a new program.
The State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR) program is helping Missouri renters receive assistance with past-due rent and utility bills dating back to April 2020. The program also helps with three months of future rent and energy expenses.
The program is administered through Missouri’s Housing Development Commission. Customers may apply through the SAFHR program. This program is funded through the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). All programs share common eligibility requirements. St. Louis County has a call center to help answer questions about the ERAP.
Here is who qualifies for SAFHR:
- Must live in a residential rental property in Missouri
- Have a household income at or below 80% of area median income
- Tenant must be receiving unemployment benefits, or have experienced a reduction in income and incurred significant costs, or financial hardship due to the pandemic.
Applications are available now through Sept. 30 2021. You can learn more about how to apply for SAFHR here.