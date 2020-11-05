Spire offering new assistance program for Missouri customers

ST. LOUIS- Spire is offering two new financial assistance options for Missouri customers who’ve been struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic with a past due balance.

The natural gas provider is offering up to $400 in assistance for Missouri customers who have been furloughed or experienced job or income loss.

Spire will begin accepting applications for the program next week.

Spire also now offers an 18-month payment plan for customers impacted by the pandemic.

Head to SpireEnergy.com for more information about the assistance programs.