Feds offer Spire STL Pipeline a temporary extension

ST. LOUIS — The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a temporary certificate for the Spire STL Pipeline to continue operating to serve the greater St. Louis area.

Spire must accept the certificate in writing within three business days, on Dec. 8, in order for the extension to take effect.

Customers had received an email from the utility in November, warning of a potential shutdown on Dec. 13 as the company is involved in a legal battle with the federal government to keep operations running.

In June, the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that the approval for the 65-mile long pipeline in 2018 was unlawful. The following month, Spire submitted an application for a temporary certificate seeking to continue operations to serve customers through the 2021-22 winter heating season.

Spire asked the U.S. Supreme Court in October to allow it to keep operating to no avail. The court ruled that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission “failed to adequately balance public benefits and adverse impacts” of the pipeline. The court also questioned the pipeline’s necessity.

Friday’s order is a response to Spire’s July application. It requires Spire to continue restoration activities but does not authorize construction of any additional facilities.