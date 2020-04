ST. LOUIS – You’ll soon be getting a break on your natural gas bill in Missouri.

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved Spire’s request for a one-time credit because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers with incomes around the federal poverty level will receive up to $100 dollars off their bill. The total credits come to $940,000.

We're inspired by the strength and resolve of our communities during this time 🧡 Our promise is and always will be delivering the safe, reliable energy you depend on. pic.twitter.com/t1y6ETmjI1 — Spire (@spire_energy) April 15, 2020