Spire and Ameren get permission to suspend disconnections and waive late payment charges in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved Spire’s request to temporarily suspend natural gas service disconnections. Spire can also temporarily waive any late payment charges.

In a press release from the PSC, Spire’s application asked for the variance to Commission rules to avoid any utility-related actions that would impair the ability of its customers to remain in their homes during the COVID-19 emergency.

The variance for disconnections is in place until May 1, 2020. Customers will also see waived late payment charges for service rendered between March 1, 2020 and May 1, 2020. The measures may be extended.

The PSC also granted Ameren Missouri’s request to suspended all disconnections for non-payment and are forgiving late fees for both residential and business customers.