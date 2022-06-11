CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – All eyes are on the skies this weekend as the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show returns to Chesterfield for the first time in three years.

Nineteen jets and aircraft are expected to take the skies between Saturday and Sunday’s airshows. Organizers of the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show expect big crowds this weekend.

The airshows will be from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Dozens of pilots, including ones for the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels, will fly throughout both days, though organizers have not released an exact timetable of when certain aircraft will make way through the St. Louis sky.

Some of the jets and aircraft you can expect to see include the Blue Angels, Boeing B-17G, B-29 Doc, FA-18 Super Hornet fighter jets and more. Gates for both shows open at 9 a.m. at 18260 Edison Ave.

This will be the first time those jets will be flown at the air show in Chesterfield. The event last took place in 2019. Tickets can only be purchased online.

In addition to the air shows, the event will include an on-the-ground STEM station that includes simulators and hands-on exhibits related to science technology, engineering, and math robotics.