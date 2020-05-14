Spot thunderstorms today and severe weather possible tonight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Today will be much warmer with a gusty southwest breeze. There is a slight chance of a quick shower or thundershower at any point during the day, but most of the daylight hours will remain dry. Temperatures will warm to near 80 this afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop this evening and continue for much of the night. Some strong wind gusts and hail will be possible. Low temperatures dip into the mid-60s.

Much of Friday will remain rain-free with only a slight chance of a couple of spotty storms in the afternoon. Otherwise, skies will be a mix of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Scattered storms return for Saturday and early Sunday. Weekend temperatures will stay in the 70s.