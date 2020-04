ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Are you having issues connecting to AT&T internet? A lot of people are logging on to Down Detector to report outages across the United States. AT&T provides phone service, television, and broadband service for millions of people. Many of the complaints on Down Detector have to do with issues connecting to the internet.

A lot of people are working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many states have stay-at-home orders in place.

No no no no no no no no NOT NOW whyyyyyyyyyy 😖😖😫😫😫 @ATT pic.twitter.com/UELH5za8YW — Zachary Anderson (@EzTech231) April 9, 2020