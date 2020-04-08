Spotty strong storms with high wind or hail in this evening’s forecast

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Another very warm day is on the way with temperatures returning to the 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. A strong cold front will arrive this evening delivering some spotty strong storms between 5pm and midnight.
While everyone in the viewing area has at least some potential to see a strong storm. The region of greatest interest (shaded in orange) is just east of St. Louis, and just south of St. Louis. These are the areas with the greatest risk of high winds and very large hail (golf ball sized or larger). These storms will move out before midnight.
Thursday temperatures will fall rapidly into the 40s with gusty winds. The day should be much cooler with highs in the 50s under partly cloudy skies. The holiday weekend still looks unsettled with rain developing late Saturday and lasting into Sunday.
