Springfield Cardinals release 2021 schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Baseball is back! The Springfield Cardinals have released its 2021 schedule, with Opening Day set for May 4.

The last game the Springfield Cards played was September 4, 2019. This season will end a 610-day stretch without baseball in Springfield.

This will be the first home game season opener for the Cards since 2016.

According to a press release from the Springfield Cardinals, there will be 120 games from May 4 – September 19 with 60 home games scheduled at Hammons Field, including 12 home games in May, 14 in June, 15 in July, 13 in August, and six in September.

The Cards says each week will feature a six-game series from Tuesday – Sunday, with every Monday, tabbed as a travel day. The format is optimized for player health and reduced travel this year.

Fans are welcome back to the park but with regulations from the City, County, State, National, NCAA and/or Major League Baseball.

The Cards will release ticket information soon. Fans interested in priority seating opportunities during the 2021 season through RED Access Memberships can contact the Springfield Cardinals at (417) 863-0395 and springfield@cardinals.com, with more information at www.springfieldcardinals.com/memberships.

