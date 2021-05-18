Springfield city council repeals COVID-19 masking rules

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield is ditching its indoor mask rule but not until summer break begins for the city’s public school children.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that the city council decided to drop the requirement Monday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance last week that Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 need no longer wear face masks.
Springfield-Greene County Acting Health Director Katie Towns said waiting until 11:59 p.m. on May 27 for the change to take effect “will allow children not yet eligible for a vaccine to continue to be protected with masks.”