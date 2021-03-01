Spying eyes are now coordinating data to be turned into intelligence

ST. LOUIS– There are “spying eyes” everywhere and you likely have some at your own house. Things like smart doorbells, license plate readers, security and surveillance cameras, and drones among others aren’t new.

However, now all that data is being aggregated and collated and turned into intelligence.

The topic was the focus of an article in Wired magazine titled, “There Are Spying Eyes Everywhere- and Now They Share a Brain”.

Scott Schaffer, Chief information security officer with Blade Technologies, says the article explains the data collected by those “spying eyes” can now be turned into intelligence.

Software such as correlation engines can then take the input from the various sensors (cameras, drones, gunshot detectors, etc) and cross-index it with other databases. Some of those other databases may include people who were previously arrested for violent crimes, home addresses of recent parolees, etc.

Schaffer says some cities have begun implementing this type of muti-intelligence fusion of data to try and correlate information.

He says the information coming from the database could help law enforcement get a better idea what they may encounter at a scene and what kind of possible suspects may be in the area.

Schaffer says the more data you can collect and fuse together the better the correlation.

This kind of correlated data has benefits beyond law enforcement. Schaffer says the shopping and marketing industry could also use it for hyper-targeted advertisements.