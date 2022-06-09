ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Do you need to stock up on hot sauce? The company behind an iconic brand is warning that chilis are in short supply.

Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce is used on everything from ramen noodles to eggs and toast. The condiment has a loyal fan base and there are clothes, shoes, and restaurants that bear its name and unique rooster logo.

A lengthy drought in the western portion of the United States is causing a shortage of chili peppers. Huy Fong Foods sent a letter to customers warning them that orders submitted after April will not be delivered until after Labor Day. Other orders will be on hold until September.

Brady’s Sushi and Hibachi in Richmond, Kentucky posted this message to their Facebook page:

Dear Valued Customers, Our most beloved hot sauce, Sriracha, is facing unprecedented manufacturing and supply chain issues. As a result, we may no longer provide Sriracha as a free condiment at our establishment till further notice. Since it also plays a key role in our house-made Spicy Mayo, we will start to limit 1 free Spicy Mayo per 2 rolls until we secure our resources.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during these challenging times.

Love, Brady’s Facebook

That restaurant was surprised by customers buying the hot sauce from grocery stores to drop off at their location. Huy Fong Foods tells Axios that they expect to resume full production in the fall. The sauce may be in short supply until then.

This is the letter sent to customers:

Dear Valued Customers, As you may recall, on July 24, 2020, we sent out an email to all customers that we have been experiencing a shortage of chili pepper inventory. We had also advised and suggested that your company not “promise” any products to customers unless you have the product in stock. Currently, due to weather conditions affecting the quality of chili peppers, we now face a more severe shortage of chili. Unfortunately, this is out of our control and without this essential ingredient we are unable to produce any of our products (Chili Garlic, Sambal Oelek, and Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce). Therefore, all orders submitted on or after April 19, 2022, will be scheduled AFTER Labor Day (September 6, 2022) in the order it was received. Additionally, if you had provided us with a purchase order and have not received confirmation, it will be on hold until September 2022. We understand that this may cause issues. However, during this time we will not accept any new orders to be placed before September as we will not have enough inventory to fulfill your order. We thank you for your continued support. Sincerely, Huy Fong Foods, Inc.

This is not the first time there has been an issue with production. The plant was shut down in 2013 over spicy smells by their neighbors.