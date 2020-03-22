SSM and BJC suspend visitor access to area hospitals

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – FOX 2 did an exclusive interview with Missouri Governor Mike Parson Saturday morning. As we finished our interview regarding everything coronavirus in the State of Missouri, St. Louis City and St. Louis County enacted a "stay-at-home-order”. The governor put forth a social distancing order, consisting of social gatherings no more than 10 people. He says that in this situation if you live in the city or county, you follow your local orders as long as they aren't less than Missouri's guidance.

FOX 2 reporter Vic Faust asked Governor Parson if children will be going back to class for the school year, how the state is helping workers and businesses, and if the State Capitol would be shut down after two lawmakers have contracted the COVID-19 virus.

Governor Parson also had a message for the people of Missouri: To keep their faith, hope, and to help move the state forward during and after this crisis.