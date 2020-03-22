SSM and BJC suspend visitor access to area hospitals

ST. LOUIS- Both SSM Health and BJC Healthcare are suspending visitor access area hospitals and facilities. Because of the growing COVID-19 pandemic, the two healthcare entities are further restricting access to patients in order to protect workers and patients.
The exceptions to the new policies are, where one the visitor will be allowed to be with or see a patient:
- Patients in pediatric settings – such as SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital
- Family birthplace
- Obstetric patients
- Nursery and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patients
- Patients who are at end-of-life
- Pediatric patients
- Patients with behavioral health, developmental delays or altered mental status for whom a family member or caregiver is integral to their care or safety
- Patients with an appointment in a BJC or WUSMoutpatient setting, procedural area or in the Emergency Department