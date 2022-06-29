ST. LOUIS – All children older than six months can now receive the COVID vaccine.

On June 18, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., endorsed the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation for children in that age group to receive the vaccine.

Pediatricians in the St. Louis area started administering COVID-19 vaccinations for that age group on Tuesday, June 21. Roughly 18 million kids are now eligible for either Pfizer or Moderna’s shots. In the previous children’s vaccine rollout for kids ages, 5 to 11, less than a third of that group have received the shots.

Pfizer’s vaccine will be three doses, each one-tenth the amount given to adults. Moderna’s is two shots, each a fourth of the adult dose.

SLUCare pediatrician Dr. Rachel Charney with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital explained that the vaccine is safe.