Ask the Expert: Early breast screening importance

ST. LOUIS– October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and on today’s SSM Ask the Expert, Dr. Jovita Oruwari joins us to discuss breast surgery. Dr. Oruwari is a breast surgeron from SSM Health DePaul Hospital.

She told FOX2 medical reporter Dan Gray that she believes women should do self-breast exams which is not the advice of all doctors. She also stresses the importance of screenings. She said doctors want to catch the lump before it can be felt.

Most women beginning getting mammograms at the age of 40. However, if someone in your family has a history of breast cancer, you should get a screening 10 years before their age at diagnosis.