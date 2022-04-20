ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It is National Donate Life Month. The annual event helps raise awareness and encourages Americans to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors. Katie Gruenkemeyer is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner for the solid organ transplant team at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. She says that kids are affected too. A lot of kids are on the donation list and waiting for an organ.

Adults can donate organs to kids who need transplants. The hospital accepts all donations from living and dead donors. The most common transplants in pediatric patients are the kidney, heart, and liver.

Most people don’t want to talk about organ donation but those conversations are very important to have. Registering as an organ donor could help save someone’s life. Talking to your family helps them know your final wishes.

Learn more: SSMHealth.com/cardinal-glennon/pediatric-transplant