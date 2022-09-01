ST. LOUIS, Mo. -Depression is a growing threat to American children and teens. As many as 1 in 5 teens experience depression at some point during adolescence, but parents often miss the clues, and as many as two out of three young people with depression go undiagnosed research shows.

SSM’s Ask The Expert focused on the signs and symptoms of depression in youth and teens Thursday as they go back to school. SSM Health outpatient behavioral health manager Beth Strautz had the details. Click here for more information.