SSM doctor creates guideline for hospitals to follow in prioritization surgeries

ST. LOUIS – As hospitals begin doing elective surgeries again, a physician leader at SLUCare has created the blueprint for doing.

SLUCare and SSM Physician Dr. Sameer Siddiqui, The Chair of Surgery at St. Louis University School of Medicine developed the elective surgery acuity scale to help surgeons decide what operations to perform during Covid -19.

“I wrote this up over a weekend and additionally wrote it up to have conversations with fellow surgeons so we could decide which surgeries we should keep doing and which ones we should postpone,” said Dr. Sameer Siddiqui, SLUCare/SSM Health.

It was sent to the American College of Surgeons and they saw the value in it. It was then adopted by the government. Dr. Siddiqui breaks the scale down into 3 tiers.

“Tier 3 cases we consider urgent, life-threatening illness. Been doing them throughout pandemic and will continue to do. Tier 2 cases are where patients don’t have life-threatening illnesses right now but if we wait too long, there could be complications. The tier 1 cases are purely elective procedures where we can wait and it won’t cause harm to a patient, and as long as Covid-19 is around the scale will have validity and evolve.”

Dr. Siddiqui says with St. Louis County opening up Monday, more elective surgeries will begin.

“The question we will ask is do we have enough masks and PPE to do those procedures. The other question if we’re doing testing on patients which we plan to do, do we have enough of the tests available as we increase the volume of procedures and surgeries.”

Dr. Sameer Siddiqui also says hospitals have done a great job in making sure that they are safe places for people to go where patients are not getting infected with Covid-19.