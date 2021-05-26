SSM Health Ask the Expert: Stroke signs and symptoms

ST. LOUIS– Nearly 800,000 people a year suffer from a stroke in the United States. During Stroke Awareness month, Dr. Chizoba Ezepue, Neurologist with SSM Health DePaul Hospital, shared the signs and symptoms with us during Ask the Expert.
FOX2 medical reporter Dan Gray hosted the digital conversation. The two also discussed the difference between men and women, what the recovery looks like, and even COVID’s impact on strokes.
You can take a Stroke Health Risk Assessment at https://www.ssmhealth.com/neurosciences/stroke