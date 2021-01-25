SSM Health begins COVID vaccine clinics

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

ST. LOUIS– SSM Health Medical Group begin COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the St. Louis region today for its most at-risk patients.

There are five vaccination clinics in all. All vaccinations are done by appointment only. Walk-ins are not accepted.

SSM Health is reaching out to its patients with a tiered system, beginning with patients 75 years of age or older who have an established relationship with an SSM Health primary care physician.

SSM Health says more patients in the Phase 1B-2 group will be notified as vaccine availability allows.

Patients will receive an invitation through the online medical record app, MyChart. That is where they will be able to schedule an appointment once they receive the invitation.