SSM Health has open schedule available for COVID vaccine appointments

ST. LOUIS – SSM Health has open scheduling available for COVID vaccine appointments in the St. Louis region.
Anyone who qualifies for the COVID vaccine in Missouri can schedule their vaccination appointment by going to this website.
Appointments are available at the below locations:
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital’s May Center – 12303 DePaul Drive, Bridgeton, MO.
- SSM Health Outpatient Center – 711 Veterans Memorial Parkway, St. Charles, MO.
- SSM Health Medical Group – 1603 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, MO.
- SSM Health Medical Group – 1035 Bellevue Ave, Richmond Heights, MO.
- SSM Health Medical Group – 1345 Smizer Mill Road, Fenton, MO.
- SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital – 1201 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO.
The clinics are not taking walk-ins.