Looking for a job? SSM Health hosting drive-thru interviews today

ST. LOUIS – The coronavirus pandemic has forced many people to get creative when doing normal every day things – including job interviews.

SSM Health is hosting drive-thru recruitment events where qualified candidates can interview for a job Thursday, October 15.

Job seekers can drive-up and interview with a recruiter on the spot while practicing safe, social distancing, and masking protocols.

The hospitals are looking for to fill jobs in nursing, housekeeping, behavioral health, security, pharmacy, and respiratory therapy.

Interviews will be held at these locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SSM Health DePaul Hospital – St. Louis 12303 DePaul Drive Bridgeton, MO 63044

SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital 3635 Vista Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110



To RSVP for the event and to learn more about available positions, check out SSM Health’s website.

