SSM Health Medical Minute: St. Joseph Hospitals invites community to join fitness forward challenge

ST. LOUIS– Rather than measuring steps, the Fitness Forward Challenge measures the time spent engaged in physical activity. The Fitness Forward Challenge encourages residents in St. Charles, Lincoln and Warren counties to get up and moving for at least 30 minutes a day, five times a week. By reaching the goal, participants can be entered to win prizes along the way, including a grand prize of a Peloton bike! Those who achieve 30 minutes of activity every day of the challenge will receive a bonus entry for the grand prize.

Lisle Wescott is the President over all three St. Joseph Hospitals in St. Charles, Lake St. Louis and Wentzville who says the hospitals take a proactive approach to, “get people out, walking and making small changes, and committing to small changes which lead to a healthier lifestyle.”

She says that St. Charles, Lincoln and Warren counties have a great deal of green space to help those ready to make small changes. It is not a competition, rather the Challenge creates a community of people also ready to make a change. “We deliver the incentives to help. At the end of the 6 week challenge, there is the grand prize.” Registration is open now through April 24th. The six-week challenge goes from April 25 – May 22. Lisle says that past participants want to do the challenge more than one time a year which SSM Health St. Joseph Hospitals are planning to do more than one challenge in 2021.

Wescott says, “certainly, we have a robust network of hospitals, geographically, across the St. Louis Region. And we are there for our community when they need those hospital services, but we are also there for our community as they are on their health and wellness journey. We want to prevent illness and disease.”

To learn more or to register for the Fitness Forward Challenge, click here www.ssmhealth.com/fitnessforward