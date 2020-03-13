SSM Health offering free virtual visits

A researcher works in a lab that is developing testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus at Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation on February 28, 2020 in Nutley, New Jersey. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – SSM Health is offering free virtual visits for anyone who is concerned they may be experiencing symptoms or may have been exposed to Coronavirus (COVID-19). Residents in Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma or Wisconsin, regardless of insurance, is eligible for the free evaluation.

The evaluation begins with a series of questions regarding a patient’s symptoms and exposure. Following the visit, the patients can be connected with an SSM Health Medical Group provider to review a care plan if needed.

If testing is recommended, patients will be sent to the nearest SSM Health testing facility. You can learn more information at www.ssmhealth.com.