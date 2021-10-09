SSM Health offers free drive thru flu shots

ST. LOUIS – The CDC recommends getting your annual seasonal flu vaccination. This is the best way to reduce chances of being diagnosed with influenza or spreading it to others.

It’s even more important this year with the Covid-19 virus’ continued spread in the community.

Masks are required for anyone over the age of 2. The Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital clinic will vaccinate anyone over the age of 6 months.

There are four different locations where you can get your shots:

St. Clare Hospital in Fenton from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

DePaul Hospital in St. Louis from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, go online to the SSM Health MyChart platform or call at 314-955-9600.