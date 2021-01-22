SSM Health patients to begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Beginning Monday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m., the SSM Health Medical Group will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to their most at-risk patients.

SSM Health said they are reaching out to their patients with a tiered system, beginning with patients 75 years of age or older who already have an SSM Health primary care physician.

More patients in the Phase 1B-2 group, who are eligible for the vaccine by the State of Missouri will be added to the vaccine schedule as it becomes available.

Patients will receive an invitation online through MyChart and can schedule an appointment once they receive the invitation.

SSM Health patients who do not have a MyChart account can sign up for one at mychart.ssmhc.com.

There are five vaccination clinics in all.

All vaccinations are done by appointment only and walk-ins are not accepted.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News