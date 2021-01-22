SSM Health patients to begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

ST. LOUIS – Beginning Monday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m., the SSM Health Medical Group will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to their most at-risk patients.

SSM Health said they are reaching out to their patients with a tiered system, beginning with patients 75 years of age or older who already have an SSM Health primary care physician.

More patients in the Phase 1B-2 group, who are eligible for the vaccine by the State of Missouri will be added to the vaccine schedule as it becomes available.

Patients will receive an invitation online through MyChart and can schedule an appointment once they receive the invitation.

SSM Health patients who do not have a MyChart account can sign up for one at mychart.ssmhc.com.

There are five vaccination clinics in all.

All vaccinations are done by appointment only and walk-ins are not accepted.