SSM Health SLU Hospital staff help celebrate patient’s 26th birthday

ST. LOUIS– Staff at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital hopped into action and threw a surprise birthday party after learning one of their patients was celebrating her 26th birthday.

Chelsea Nickles has been at the hospital for more than 20 days. Felicia Norwood, RN and Dr. Farzana Hoque, SLUCare hospitalist helped plan the celebration.

Her care team sent her balloons and a bouquet of birthday treats which they purchased on their own from the gift shop.

The nursing manager says it hasn’t been an easy stay for Nickles and what her care team did really made the patient feel better about being in the hospital.