SSM Health Sports Medicine team supports gymnasts at Olympic Trials

Simone Biles warms up before competing in the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

BRIDGETON, Mo. – The SSM Health Sports Medicine team will support the American gymnasts competing to earn a spot on the Olympic roster.

Outreach Manager for SSM Health Sports Katie Smith said their athletic trainers and physicians will manage all onsite medical care.

The Olympic Team Trials is from June 24 to June 27 at The Dome at America’s Center. Gymnasts in Junior Olympic and elite levels will compete in the 2021 USA Gymnastics Championships from June 21 to June 27 at the America’s Center Convention Complex and the Dome. SSM Health’s Sports Medicine team will be at both events.

“SSM Health Sports Medicine is thrilled to play a part in setting the roster for the USA Olympic Team,” Smith said.