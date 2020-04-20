SSM Health St. Mary’s celebrates release of 100th COVID-19 patient

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO – As healthcare workers across the St. Louis region work day in and out to save lives of those fighting COVID-19, they are stopping to celebrate victories.

SSM Health’s St. Mary’s Hospital where the 100th COVID-19 patient was released.

Sunday’s celebration was a testament that there is much progress being made.

There were sounds of celebration for 58-year-old Maurice Cooley as he was escorted out of the hospital.

“It’s been a ball game. I didn’t know if I would make it or not,” said Cooley.

He says he’d never really been to the hospital before this unpredictable disease.

He went in on the ninth, recovered and was released. On the 16th, severe symptoms brought him back.

“I will tell them to take this seriously because I’m one who doesn’t really go to the hospital, so if I have to come in here others would have to come,” said Cooley.

Sunday, he was in high spirits, joking, and saying he felt good.

A stressful time for healthcare workers, Dr. Ankit Nahata, an ICU physician, gave insight on what it’s been like behind the walls of the hospital.

“It’s been really hectic at St. Mary’s over the last weeks. It’s been emotional for the staff as well. The staff has worked tirelessly,” said Nahata.

They’ve changed the setup of the hospital to accommodate patients after initially not having the capacity to handle them. At last check, there were 36 patients with nine on ventilators. It is something he says he’s never seen.

“I never remember a time with something like this has happened the pace at which these patients have been coming in the severity of the illness,” said Nahata.

They are learning and taking it one step at a time. These steps out of the hospital for the 100th patient are a display of their dedication.

“This is very impactful this is emotional for the staff,” said Nahata. “This has been very hard times for us, so moments like this we celebrate as a team.”