SSM Health to furlough thousands of employees system-wide

ST. LOUIS – SSM Health will begin furloughing thousands of employees system-wide.

St. Louis based SSM says it’s seeing fewer patients so 2,000 employees will be furloughed starting next week. That’s about five percent of its workforce.

The furloughs are unpaid and are expected to last 13 weeks, while other employees will have reduced hours. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced hospitals to cancel non-urgent procedures in order to preserve supplies.

SSM Health has sites in Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

