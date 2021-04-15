St. Ann Police Department making taser changes following Minnesota police shooting, unrest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Ann Police Department is trading all of its tasers in for new ones because of what happened during the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on Sunday.
It was a video seen around the world: an officer says she mistakenly used a gun instead of a taser and killed a man. St. Ann police are making a change to avoid a horrible mistake like that.
Right now, St. Ann Police Officers have a black handgun and black taser. Soon, all the tasers will be bright yellow.
The department also uses a video computer training system several times a year to teach officers when to pull a gun or taser and when to fire it. Or, don’t pull out any weapon at all.