St. Charles asking for your opinion in a new park development; Complete survey here

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles Parks & Recreation wants you to be part of their new park development for 100 Acre Park. They’re asking you to complete an online survey to provide feedback.
In the survey, you will give your opinion on what park amenities you would identify as priorities along with what activities you would like to see in a fieldhouse. They are also welcoming additional thoughts.
They show the he Draft Master Plan for 100 Acre Park so you can also visually see the developments.
The survey ends Sunday, June 6.
For more information and to take the survey, visit stcharlesparks.com.