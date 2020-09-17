St. Charles changes animal care and works to become eastern Missouri’s first no-kill city

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – With puppies on hand, and social distancing space outside, Five Acres Animal Shelter and the City of St. Charles have announced a change in animal care.

“Five acres and the city of St. Charles really doing a public, private partnership which is unusual in most cities,” says Scott Kolbe, president of the board Five Acres Animal Shelter. “But we’re going to be taking over all the adoptions for animals that get pulled into the City of St. Charles. So, we’ll probably get adopted out 2,000 animals next year in the City of St. Charles.”

Five Acres will be responsible for the physical, behavioral, and emotional care of dogs and cats brought in by animal control.

Sixteen months into his term, St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer saw firsthand the work Five Acres does in pet adoptions.

He and his wife fostered and then adopted a dog and soon a conversation in 2019 turned into researching the possibility of the partnership.

“There will still be animal control,” Borgmeyer said. “We will pick up the animals regardless of if they are ferrets or snakes, we’ll deal with that part. But as far as the dog and cat population they’ll be picked up by us and then turned over to Five Acres. Soon as they’re turned over to Five Acres, it’s completely their baby. They’ll deal with health and temperament and if the dog can be rehabbed. But their capability to adopt out the pets is extraordinary.”

Intakes and adoptions will still take place at 2835 West Randolph Street as well as the Five Acres facility on Pralle Lane.

“Austin, Texas is an example of a city where they really pushed a no-kill initiative and that’s what started this was to see if we could make the city of St. Charles the first no-kill city on the Eastern half of Missouri,” says Kolbe. “Kansas City has one on the Western side but it’s Austin’s Pets’ Alive program, it’s modeled after that.”

The city also announced its first annual Paw Parade at Thursday mornings event. The parade will take place on Saturday, October 3 at 10:00 a.m.