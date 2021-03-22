St. Charles City-County Library welcomes in-person visitors beginning today

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – St. Charles City-County libraries will begin welcoming people back safely Monday.
A lot of the same COVID protocols at the library branches will still be in place as they re-open.
They will be following CDC guidelines. Masks will be worn by all library staff. Vistors ages 5 and up will be required to wear a mask. If a visitor doesn’t have a mask, they will provide one for that guest.
Branches will continue to offer drive-up and curbside services and virtual resources and events can still be accessed online at mylibrary.org.