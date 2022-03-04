St. Charles County 12-year-old gets big surprise before heart surgery

WELDON SPRING, Mo. — A St. Charles County boy facing open-heart surgery next week got a big surprise from his classmates on Friday.

Lucas White, 12, has a heart that’s bigger than most people his age, both metaphorically and medically.

“I have a murmur in my heart, and they’re going to open me up and put a patch over it to not be a murmur,” said Lucas.

When word spread that Lucas was facing open-heart surgery, his classmates decided to hold a rally at Bryan Middle School in Weldon Spring to boost his spirits.

“Today was definitely a surprise,” said his mom, Michelle White. “They invited us over for lunch just to enjoy lunch with Lucas. That’s not really a thing anymore, so just to be invited. And then we were totally taken back by all the support and love this school community is offering to Lucas at this time.”

Some special guests stopped by the rally, including St. Louis Blues’ mascot Louie and St. Charles County first responders. Lucas also received several gifts, like Legos, an air hockey table, and Blues tickets. His dad, Daniel White

“He’s always putting himself before other people and trying to help other people. So when I learned of his situation, it was a no-brainer that I was going to do something special for him or help be a part of it,” said Shawn Birdsong, with the St. Charles County Police Department.

Lucas’ dad, Daniel White, said they appreciate all of the support from their community as the family prepares to face a big challenge over the next weeks at Children’s Hospital.

“To hear other people talk about your child in a way that we see as parents, is really humbling for both of us,” said Daniel. “We’ve always known Lucas’ heart and to know it’s bigger than most, and it’s going to be fixed and that other people recognize it really means a lot to us.”