St. Charles County a congressional redistricting battleground for Missouri lawmakers

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)--Despite pressure from proponents who want to see Missouri’s congressional districts redrawn in a way that would set up the potential of a 7-1 ratio favoring Republicans, a state house committee on Wednesday endorsed a map that would likely preserve the GOP’s existing 6-2 edge.

The House Special Committee on Redistricting approved the map. One change made to the original map was to make all of Ray County into a single district. The original had split the city of Richmond in half.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says the Redistricting Committee Chair, Republican Dan Shaul of Imperial, hopes the updated map will go before the House Rules Committee on Thursday before going to the full house next week.

The paper says House Minority Leader Crystal Quade plans to introduce her own map Wednesday that would have the First district, currently represented by Cori Bush, include a portion of St. Charles County. That comes as St. Charles County Republicans in the legislature are calling on mapmakers to put all of that county in the 2nd District, currently represented by Ann Wagner in Congress.

During the last two years, has been a refuge for individuals and businesses that have been adversely impacted by the tyrannical edicts of activist local officials elsewhere, a letter written to Shaul by State Rep. Nick Schroer and co-signed by other members of the county’s delegation said. “The current division of this community of interest contained within your House Bill 2117 will unduly burden the residents of St. Charles County, “