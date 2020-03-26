St. Charles County confirms patients tested positive for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Three residents at a senior facility in St Charles have tested positive for COVID-19. The positive tests are from three people at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation in St. Charles

The first positive case is a female in her 80’s. She was sent to the hospital over the weekend with what appeared to be heart-related issues. A positive COVID-19 test for her came back on Monday. A second female in her 70’s is also in the hospital with COVID 19. The third resident is a male in his 50’s he tested positive and now is being quarantined.

The facility tells Fox 2 all of their 113 patients have their body temperatures checked twice a day, their oxygen saturation checked once a day and answer a health-related questionnaire. The 235 person staff also answers that questionnaire and has their temperature checked.

According to a Frontier spokesperson, they have a private wing set up for anyone who may have been in contact with those three individuals who tested positive,

Incase others start presenting symptoms the center says, per the CDC recommendation, they shut down all visiting two weeks ago.