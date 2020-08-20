St. Charles County COVID-19 cases by school district boundaries

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo.- As thousands of students get ready to head back to class, St. Charles County released a new tool to help parents track COVID-19 cases in their community.

The data is broken down for each of the six school districts in the county. As of Thursday, here is what the dashboard shows:

Wentzville– positivity rate of 15.92% )7-day average). The data also shows 13.3% of the cases are from those age 14-19. About 7.8% are under 14 or unspecified.

Franics Howell – positivity rate of 14.77% (7-day average). The data shows 9.74% of the cases are from those age 14-19. About 6% are under 14 or unspecified.

Fort Zumwalt – positivity rate of 14.19% (7-day average). The data shows 9.66% of the cases are from those age 14-19. About 4.3% are under 14 or unspecified.

St. Charles – positivity rate of 12.50% (7-day average). The data shows 4.97% of the cases are from those age 14-19. About 3.75% are under 14 or unspecified.

Orchard Farm – positivity rate of 11.529% (7-day average). The data shows 7.38% of the cases are from those age 14-19. About 5.8% are under 14 or unspecified.

Washington – positivity rate of 3.2% (7-day average). The data shows there are no cases of patients under 20 years of age.

You can see the dashboard yourself on the St. Charles County COVID site.