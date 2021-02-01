St. Charles County ‘Date Night in the Park’ events are only $2

DEFIANCE, Mo. – The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department is putting together a unique opportunity for couples to have a romantic evening outdoors. “Date Night in the Park” features two hours of food, fun, and a roaring fire.

They say it will make you fall in love with the outdoors. But, the best thing about it may be the price. All of the ambiance is only $2.

A representative from St. Charles County says that:

“Each event will have a candlelit picnic table for two, music, crafts, games, and s’mores over a roaring campfire. Participants bring their own dinner, drinks, blanket, and flashlight. After dinner, couples will take a scenic walk through the park to watch the beautiful sunset, and with all that open space, there’s plenty of room to stay socially distanced.”

Upcoming ‘Date Night’ events are:

4:30 – 6:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 12, at The Historic Daniel Boone Home, 1868 Highway F in Defiance

6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Friday, April 9, at Broemmelsiek Park, 1795 Highway DD in Defiance.

This new evening program is for ages 18 and up. The cost is $2 per person; pre-registration is required. Interested in attending? Call the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department at 636-949-7535 or register online at stccparks.org.