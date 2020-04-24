Breaking News
IL: 1,688 deaths/36,934 cases; MO: 218 deaths/6,321 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
1  of  2
Live Now
The NFL Draft: The latest selections from this first-ever virtual event St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force holds daily coronavirus update
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

St. Charles County Executive hopes to reopen restaurants and bars by end of May

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:


ST. CHARLES, Mo. – County Executive Steve Ehlmann says he’s hoping to get restaurants and bars open by the end of May at the latest.  St. Charles County didn’t force nonessential businesses to close as part of the stay at home order. The earliest could be May 4th depending on the guidelines handed out by the governor.   

Ehlmann says tracking shows residents still used their best judgment and stayed away from businesses at the same rate as St. Louis County.  About half of people stayed home in St. Charles County and St Louis County. 

Ehlman hopes to have clear guidelines for non-essential businesses to reopen and use social distancing.  He’s looking to hire people to be sanitarians and inspect restaurants before they open.  His plan is to give them some sort of certification so the public will know they are safe.  

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News