St. Charles County Executive hopes to reopen restaurants and bars by end of May



ST. CHARLES, Mo. – County Executive Steve Ehlmann says he’s hoping to get restaurants and bars open by the end of May at the latest. St. Charles County didn’t force nonessential businesses to close as part of the stay at home order. The earliest could be May 4th depending on the guidelines handed out by the governor.

Ehlmann says tracking shows residents still used their best judgment and stayed away from businesses at the same rate as St. Louis County. About half of people stayed home in St. Charles County and St Louis County.

Ehlman hopes to have clear guidelines for non-essential businesses to reopen and use social distancing. He’s looking to hire people to be sanitarians and inspect restaurants before they open. His plan is to give them some sort of certification so the public will know they are safe.