St. Charles County lifts 11 p.m. curfew on bars, restaurants and nightclubs

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The 11:00 p.m. curfew for restaurants, bars and nightclubs in St. Charles County is being lifted.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said in a letter to business owners that the COVID-19 numbers in St. Charles County are heading in the right direction enough to lift the curfew. The 11:00 p.m. curfew has been in effect in St. Charles County since November 24.

Ehlmann said back then St. Charles County had a slightly higher COVID-19 death rate than St. Louis County and many new cases. He said COVID hospitalizations throughout the entire region had increased substantially in November making additional restrictions necessary. Ehlmann also pointed out that in November many patrons were flocking to St. Charles County businesses because officials in St. Louis City, St. Louis County and Illinois had already issued orders forcing bars and restaurants in those areas to close at 11:00 p.m. That was a contributing factor to the curfew beginning on November 24.

But since then, Ehlmann said the COVID situation in St. Charles County has improved significantly with lower death rates, no case spikes and stabilizing hospital rates.

The curfew termination is effective right away but Ehlmann warns that COVID-19 is not yet under control.

He wants businesses to continue their COVID precautions like requiring masks for workers and patrons, social distancing and properly sanitizing.

Restaurants and bars in St. Louis County are open for indoor and outdoor dining with some restrictions including closing indoor and outdoor service at 10:00 p.m.