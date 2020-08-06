St. Charles County mask giveaway, 30,000 face coverings provided to the public

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Face masks will be handed out for free at a drive-thru event in St. Charles County on Thursday.

The “Mask-up, Pick-up” event is from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m at Liberty High school on Sommers Road in Lake St. Louis.

Officials say at least 30,000 disposable masks will be given away to residents. Each resident will receive 10 free disposable masks.

The county is asking all residents to stay in their cars while picking up masks. Workers will be wearing gloves and masks during the event.

Funding for the masks came from the federal Cares Act.