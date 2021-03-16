St. Charles County mass COVID vaccination event on Thursday

ST. CHARLES, Mo.– Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that there will be a mass vaccination event this Thursday at the Family Arena.

He tweeted that the state will team up with the St. Charles County Health Department for the event. There will be events going on in every region across the state.

It will run Thursday, March 18, from 9 A.M. until 7 P.M.

Make sure you are registered with the St. Charles County Health Department and or the state of Missouri to be able to schedule an appointment. You can find links to register here.

We are partnering with @SCCHealth to host a mass vaccination site in St. Charles County and across every region of the state.



St. Louis County is hosting a mass vaccination event on Saturday. You can learn more about the event at the North County Recreational Center here.