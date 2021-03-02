St. Charles County moving to Phase 1B-Tier 3 to vaccinate those working in schools

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Those working in schools in St. Charles County will be eligible for the COVID vaccine in a matter of days.

St. Charles County is transitioning to Phase 1B-Tier 3 of the State of Missouri COVID vaccine distribution plan allowing teachers, school officials and school’s support staff to become eligible for the vaccine.

This transition will become effective on Monday, March 15. St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann confirmed the news Tuesday.

The county has points of distribution at five schools. They will use those locations to vaccinate anyone who works for a private or public school in St. Charles County.

“We will add additional PODs at businesses and organizations that are critical infrastructure entities outlined in Phase 1B, Tier 3,” St. Charles County Public Health Director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman said.

Ehlmann assured anyone who has been eligible for the vaccine in earlier tiers and has not gotten one yet that their time will come.

“I know it is difficult to wait, but we are following the state’s plan, as we have from the beginning of the pandemic, and will continue to do that in the most fair and equitable way possible,” Ehlmann said.

Click here for more information on the COVID vaccination process in St. Charles County and how to register.