St. Charles County Parks & Recreation cancel holiday staples

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A holiday season staple has been canceled in St. Charles County.

Wednesday the St. Charles County Parks & Recreation said the 2020 Christmas Candlelight Walks at The Historic Daniel Boone Home and holiday tours at The Daniel Boone Hays Home in Defiance have been canceled.

The events were originally scheduled for December 4, December 5, December 11 and December 12.

“We are saddened to have to cancel these events,” Parks Director Ryan Graham said.

People who purchased tickets already will receive a full refund.

All St. Charles County Parks remain open at this time.

“Our top priority is keeping our guests, staff, volunteers and the community safe, and with the increase in COVID-19 cases in St. Charles County and throughout the region, we feel this is the best action to take,” Graham said.