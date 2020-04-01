St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

ST. CHARLES, Mo – A St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis was confirmed by the St. Charles County Health Department, according to a statement.

The employee worked at the Pet Adoption Center located at 4850 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters, had last worked in the store on March 20 and is now hospitalized.

The Center closed to the public on March 25 and is taking appointments only for reclaiming lost animals.

St. Charles residents who show symptoms or have questions should call the St. Charles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 Information Hotline at 636-949-1899.